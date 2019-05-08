MEC to conduct by-election for late Penemulungu’s Lilongwe Rural South Constituency

By Joshua Mphanda, MEC Stringer

With just 13 days remaining for the country to vote, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced it will not conduct parliamentary elections on 21 May in Lilongwe Rural South Constituency following the death of UTM aspirant candidate, Agnes Penemulungu on 29th April.

The development means people in Lilongwe Rural South Constituency will only be able to vote for a councillor and president as they wait for the commission to announce a fresh date for the parliamentary by-election after May 21.

“The proceedings in relation to Parliamentary Elections in Lilongwe South Constituency have been stopped and that all proceedings relating to Parliamentary Elections in the Constituency are void and shall be commenced afresh,” reads the statement signed by MEC CEO Sam Alfandika.

The commission also advises all candidates who had been duly nominated in the constituency to express their intent to contest in the by-election by writing to their Constituency Returning Officers and not submit fresh nominations.

Commenting on the matter, UTM spokesperson, Joseph Chidanti Malunga urged the party’s followers to remain calm as MEC is simply following the Constitution by postponing elections in the area.

“MEC is just following the laws provided in the constitution so there’s no need to panic and we urge all our supporters to remain calm as we will soon unveil a new candidate in the area so let them just be patient as they wait for the by-election.

“And they shouldn’t also forget to vote for our president and councillor on 21 May as they wait for the MP by-election,” said Malunga.

The law stipulates that MEC postpone all election activities in a particular area when a competing candidates dies during elections and order fresh nominations.

In the past two months, three other aspirant candidates died — UTM’s candidate Charles Bokosi for Lirangwe Ward in Chiradzulu West constituency on 25th March, 2019 at Adventist Hospital in Blantyre, George Kajumo, an aspiring independent candidate who was duly nominated for election in Blantyre West Constituency and Andrew Justice Mlotha, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate for Nkhotakota Central Constituency candidate.

But in these constituencies, MEC provided that all proceedings in relations to Parliamentary Elections be stopped in pursuant to section 47 of the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act so that all candidates who already submitted their nominations and were declared duly nominated need to write letters to the Constituency Returning officer confirming their continued candidature.