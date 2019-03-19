MEC stresses on adherence to the Code of Conduct as official campaign period is launched

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said to ensure compliance to the Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates, the Commission shall in some cases be physically attending campaign rallies as part of the incognito audience and not on the stage.

This was said by MEC chairperson Justice Jane Ansah, SC at the official launch of the May 21 tripartite elections’ campaign period in Lilongwe that will run from March 19 to May 19 in which all contesting candidates and political parties are free to move around the country to sell themselves to the electorate.

“The Commission is reminding all candidates and political parties that they signed to adhere to the Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates and we expect them to abide by it,” she said. During this period, all Malawians are looking forward to an issue-based campaign.

“Please tell the electorate the substance of your manifesto and not focus on castigations and hate speech. Electorate are tired of that and do not be surprised if people will start shunning your rallies should you continue with castigations.

“All candidates and political parties are expected to follow proper procedures when booking venues and notifying the Police. In accordance with the law, all public officers and government agencies are expected to treat all candidates equally and give them all the support. The public officers in this case include Chiefs at all levels.”

She told the gathering that after many years of multiparty elections, Malawians have come to realize and appreciate the power of their vote and that they know that their vote is their voice, their power, their destiny.

“The campaign period is, therefore, a defining moment for all political parties and candidates. It is a time parties will make or undo themselves and the political campaigning that precedes our elections is a critical aspect of the electoral process.

“We say this because it provides a platform to our politicians and their political parties to articulate party agenda on national and local issues, and ought to reflect the contestation of ideas on how the state and society should be organised and run.

“Such contestations are healthy for our political process in the sense that the electorate is assisted to make rational and informed political choices. The political campaign ought to highlight the outlook of the parties and, therefore, guide their perceptions of the state, society and the economy.”

She impressed on the gathering that the era for taking the campaign period as an opportunity or instrument to harass, humiliate, demonise, defame, intimidate and repress political opposition is over and that parties and candidates have the responsibility to seriously address real issues, elaborate their manifesto, so that voters could judge them based on their ideas and on problems facing the nation today.

She encouraged all Malawians to get themselves informed of the manifestos of various political parties and candidates, to look out for a sound manifesto that articulates achievable programmes that will enhance the development of the country and improve their well-being.

“The electorate should be able to decide to vote for the party or candidate that has a programme which is best for the nation.

“It should be emphasized that hate speeches targeted at female candidates should not be forgiven. The Commission and the nation would like to see our female candidates been accorded an equal opportunity to campaign freely during this period without fear of intimidation and violence.

“The Commission urges all women who will experience incidents of intimidation and foul language to immediately report to the Police and MEC for the law to take its course.”

The launch was attended by Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Samuel Tembenu; UNDP Resident Coordinator and UN Representative, Maria Jose Torres; principal secretaries, senior government officials, officers from the Malawi Defense Force; Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service, Rodney Jose and members from Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD).