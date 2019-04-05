MEC stops Lirangwe Ward elections proceedings following death of candidate

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that following the death of Lirangwe Ward aspiring councilor, Charles Bokosi, all proceedings in relation to May 21 elections for that constituency have been stopped in pursuant to section 39 of the Local Government Elections Act.

In a statement, MEC says Bokosi was under the sponsorship of UTM Party in Chiradzulu West constituency died on 25th March, 2019 at Adventist Hospital in Blantyre.

In that vein, MEC says all nominations that were done in Local Government Elections in Lirangwe Ward are void and that there will be fresh nominations to be received by the Constituency Returning Officer, Redge B. Gopanikufa Greyson at Nkhande TDC on 9th April 2019 from 8am to 4pm.

“All Local Government Elections candidates for Lirangwe Ward in

Chiradzulu West who already submitted nomination papers will have just to confirm in writing to the Constituency Returning Officer their intention to still to participate in the Local Government Elections which will be held on 21st May 2019 and not to submit fresh nomination papers.

“Nomination papers for those who wish to contest for the Local Government Elections will be available from office of the Returning Officer for Chiradzulu West Constituency from 4th April 2019. The nomination fees shall not be refundable,” says MEC in a statement dated April 3, 2019.

Meanwhile, MEC has also announced that following the death of George Kajumo, an aspiring independent candidate who was duly nominated for election in Blantyre West Constituency, an announcement was made that declared that fresh nominations be held in the Constituency.

But at the closure of the nomination period on 29th March 2019, no fresh nomination has been received and all candidates who were already declared duly nominated in this Constituency have notified the Returning Officer of their intention to remain as candidates.

After been disappointed with the way the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary elections were handled in Blantyre Rural West, Kajumo decided to run as independents and duly presented his nomination papers on February 7 at Chigumukire Traditional Authority T/A Kuntaja in Chileka.

Kajumo was supposed to represent the DPP as he won the primary elections held on December 21, 2009 beating Isaac Kaneka and incumbent Peter Kumpalume but the results were not officially released by the presiding officer, saying they would do so after consultations with the top DPP brass.

The results were still kept under wraps despite many calls by Kajumo and his followers to release them until late January when he heard that Kumpalume had been given nomination papers by the DPP to represent the party.

After talks with his followers, Kajumo was asked to run as independent and he he collected his own nomination papers at MEC and presented to CRO Muhasuwa.