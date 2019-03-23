MEC stops Blantyre West Parliamentary elections proceedings following death of candidate

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that following the death of Blantyre West Parliamentary candidate, George Kajumo all proceedings in relation to May 21 elections for that constituency have been stopped in pursuant to section 47 of the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act.

In that vein MEC says all nominations that were done in Blantyre West Constituency are void and that there will be fresh nominations to be received by the Constituency Returning Officer, Greyson Muhasuwa at Chigumukire TDC on 29th March 2019 from 8 am to 4 pm.

“All Parliamentary candidates for Blantyre West who already submitted nomination papers are only required to confirm in writing to the Constituency Returning Officer their intention to still to participate in the Parliamentary Elections and not submit fresh nomination papers.

“Nomination papers for those who wish to contest for the Parliamentary Elections will be available from office of the Returning Officer for Blantyre West from 23rd March 2019 and the nomination fees shall not be refundable,” says MEC in a statement.

After been disappointed with the way the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary elections were handled in Blantyre Rural West, Kajumo decided to run as independents and duly presented his nomination papers on February 7 at Chigumukire Traditional Authority T/A Kuntaja in Chileka.

Kajumo was supposed to represent the DPP as he won the primary elections held on December 21, 2009 beating Isaac Kaneka and incumbent Peter Kumpalume but the results were not officially released by the presiding officer, saying they would do so after consultations with the top DPP brass.

The results were still kept under wraps despite many calls by Kajumo and his followers to release them until late January when he heard that Kumpalume had been given nomination papers by the DPP to represent the party.

After talks with his followers, Kajumo was asked to run as independent and he he collected his own nomination papers at MEC and presented to CRO Muhasuwa.