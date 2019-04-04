MEC not responsible for handouts complaints

By Patricia Mtungila, MEC Stringer

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said it will not be responsible in resolving any complaints on issuing of handouts to voters but should be channeled to Registrar of Political Parties as stipulated in the Political Parties Act of 2018

The Government is still setting up the office of the Registrar of Political Parties to oversee the governing of the political parties and MEC lawyer David Matumika Banda said political party representatives and individuals wishing to report cases of handouts and other offences

contravening the new Law should not go to MEC but to this office or write to the Multi-Party Liaison Committees which MEC has set up in all districts.

Banda said this in Mzuzu on Monday at the opening of a two-day training of independent candidates from Northern Region.

“As a transition measure, before the office of the Registrar of Political Parties is set up to handle complaints, the Registrar General’s office will be receiving these complaints.

“So, MEC will not be resolving these issues. However, those who have complaints can also bring them to the Multi-Party Liaison Committees, which are there to resolve conflict related to elections,” Banda said.

The Political Parties Law states that the Public Service Commission should advertise the position of Registrar of Political Parties in the media before the candidates can be interviewed then selected by the Minister of Justice, a choice which will be to the approval of the Public Appointments Committee.

According the Political Parties Act, the Registrar of Political Parties is mandated to operate autonomously without any without any political interference as they discharge their duties, which will also include registering political parties and investigating to ensure that all political parties are abiding by the Act.

Meanwhile, MEC’s deputy Chief Elections Officer responsible for operations , Harris Potani has urged representatives of independent candidates to take a role in ensuring that they utilize the proper tools to resolve electoral conflict which have been put in place by the Multi-Party Liaison Committee (MPLC) to avoid violence during the election period.

“With the tense atmosphere and suspicion that surround the electoral period, conflicts are inevitable. Therefore, we need to be prepared and have the capacity at all levels to handle conflict cases as they arise.

“I am grateful that the MPLCs are a peacebuilding mechanism in which political party leaders at district level work together with various stakeholders to strive to foster utilization of the proper conflict management method,” Potani said.

MEC established the MPLCs to assist in mitigating and managing electoral violence to ensure that violence does not reach alarming levels that can disrupt elections in Malawi.

The MPLCs are chaired by the chief executive officer of the councils and comprise electoral stakeholders such as the District Commissioner, traditional leaders, representatives of political parties and MEC representatives.