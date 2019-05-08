MEC invites bidders for hire of vehicles for May 21 election

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is inviting the public to submit bids for for hire of vehicles to be used for distribution of election materials across the country.

The vehicles needed are 3, 7, 10 and 15 tonner trucks and all open trucks must have Tarpaulins.

The flat rates per day being proposed for bidding are K60,000 for 3 tonners, K75,000 for 7 tonners, K100,000 for 10 tonners and K125,000 for 15 tonners.

“Interested eligible bidders must submit their applications on list of vehicles to be offered clearly indicating the following information:

(i) Type and quantity of vehicles offered

(ii) Region of operation ie Southern, Central or Northern Regions. Bidders who operate national wide should indicate so.

(iii) Names and contract details for the manager, transport officer and drivers for the vehicles offered

“Bidders must attach copies of the following documents to their applications list of vehicles to be considered for hiring:

a) Business registration certificate

b) Annual tax clearance certificate

c) Tax registation certificate

d) Blue Books for the vehicle/s offered

e) Valid insurance policy for the vehicle/s offered

f) Valid Certificate of Fitnes(COF) for the vehicles offered

g) Drivers for the vehicles offered must have valid Driver’s Licence relevant for the type of vehicle/s offered.

“Closing date for recieving applications is 11th May, 2019 at 14:00 hours local time. There will NO be public opening ceremony.”

MEC says it does not bind itself to accept any bid and reserves the right to cancel the whole or in part of the procurement proceeding at any stage.