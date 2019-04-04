MEC invades Neno to bolster voter civic education

By Enock Naphazi, MEC Stringer

In an attempt to boost voter turnout on May 21 tripartite election, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials, led by Commissioner Elvey Karonga Mtafu, have intensified voter civic education meetings in Neno District aimed at sensitizing chiefs to encourage their subjects to vote.

Speaking at Traditional Authority Mlauli headquarters on Monday, MEC commissioner Elvey Karonga Mtafu they are taking extra steps in this elections to make voting as easy as possible.

“One of those steps is to demonstrate to the eligible voters on how they will mark a ballot paper correctly. We have our voter civic education teams ready to reach all the villages in Malawi,” Mtafu said.

She further said MEC has strengthen voter civic education programs to ensure that voting process and voter materials are well translated to voters in their local language for the benefit of illiterate voters.

She has also called on traditional leaders to promote free and fair campaigning and ensure that all candidates and political parties are given an opportunity to conduct political meetings in their respective areas without intimidations.

Mtafu warned chiefs not to be used as activist of other political parties but they should attend all political meetings to listen to what candidates and political parties are preaching to their subjects.

“In these meetings our main target are chiefs because we have seen and been told that in other areas the roles of traditional leaders are

being depoliticized especially in rural areas like here where they are used to intimidate voters,” said Mtafu.

In his speech, T/A Mlauli said all the political parties and candidates are welcome to conduct political meetings in his area as long as they follow required procedures and practice clean campaign that does not incite violence.

Mlauli has also called on his subjects to take the voter civic education meetings seriously so that they understand the voting process and reduce null and void votes.