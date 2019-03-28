MEC identifies ballot paper printers from Dubai

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has identified Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing LLC from Dubai, United Arab Emirates as the security printer of May 21, 2019 Tripartite elections’ ballot papers.

In a statement to the media, political parties, candidates and all electoral stakeholders, MEC the ballot paper printing exercise is expected run from 1st to 30 April, 2019.

“The Commission is therefore advising all political parties and candidates that wish to monitor the printing process to get accreditation from the Chief Elections Officer so that they can be granted access into the printing premises.”

The company’s physical address is as follows:

Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing LLC

Masafi Compound, (Behind Fairmont Hotel – Shaikh Zayed Road)

2nd December Street, Satwa,

PO Box 5613, Dubai

United Arab Emirates

Meanwhile, MEC says it has been reliably informed that some candidates and political parties are recording voter certificates to identify beneficiaries of their campaign materials.

“Such candidates and political parties are inviting registered voters to their premises whereby the voter certificates number is copied and then returned to the owner.

“This conduct has created unnecessary confusion, tension, discomfort and suspicion among electoral stakeholders with some fearing that this could be a calculated move to manipulate voters.

“While copying of the voter certificate number cannot compromise the integrity of the voters register, the Commission is advising all candidates and their agents who are involved in this malpractice to stop immediately.

“The Commission also stresses that it is an offence to take away someone’s voter certificate with the intention of preventing the owner from participating in the electoral process.

“The Commission is, therefore, urging all registered voters to reclaim voter certificates that are not in their possession. Individuals and institutions in possession of voter certificates should return them to their rightful owners or surrender them to the Commission with immediate effect.

“Those persons who are having difficulty reclaiming their voter certificates should inform the Malawi Electoral Commission or the nearest Police establishment.

“The Commission wishes to reassure the public that it is committed to ensuring the integrity of the upcoming elections. All registered voters that have had their voter certificates taken will still be able to vote on 21 May 2019,” said a statement by Chief Elections Officer, Sam Alfandika