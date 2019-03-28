MEC disposes off 2017 by-elections materials

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), on Monday publicly disposed off election materials for the parliamentary by-elections that were held on 17th October, 2017 in three constituencies, which were the last set of by-elections to be done before the Commission started preparations for 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The Commission also conducted by-elections in three wards on the same day but according to the law, only parliamentary and presidential elections records are supposed to be deposited with the Clerk of Parliament.

“On the onset, let me express gratitude to the leadership of the Malawi Parliament for collaborating with the Commission to fulfill this provision in the electoral laws,” said Commissioner, Dr. Jean Mathanga, chairperson for Electoral Services Committee.

“The law demands that after winding up of elections, the Malawi Electoral Commission should deposit all electoral records with the Clerk of Parliament.

“This is rooted in the history that the Clerk of Parliament used to be the Chief Elections Officer before the setting up of the Malawi Electoral Commission secretariat. There has always been discussion around this legal provision whether it should still stand or be amended considering that now there is a fully fledged secretariat for the Malawi Electoral Commission.

“For as long as this provision remains in the statutes, the Commission will abide by it to the letter. All records will be brought to the Clerk of Parliament as required.

“To that effect, let me take this opportunity to advise that the Malawi Parliament should start preparing room for safe keeping of the records for the May 21 Parliamentary and Presidential Elections.

“Since the elections are taking place throughout the entire country, there will be huge volumes of records and these will require bigger and secure space for storage,” she said.