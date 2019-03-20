MEC disowns sample ballot paper circulating on social media

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Malawi Electoral Commission Commission (MEC) is alerting the public to ignore the sample of the ballot that is circulating on social media, saying the sample is not from the Commission.

MEC’s Media and Public Relations Director, Sangwani Mwafulirwa said they will share the official sample of the final template (without security features) at an appropriate time for stakeholders to use for voter education.

“All stakeholders are being informed that the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act guides that names of candidates should be arranged following alphabetical order of surnames.

“Stakeholders are also encouraged disregard everything spread on social media if it is not coming from MEC,” Mwafulirwa said.