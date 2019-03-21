MBS orders Castel Malawi to withdraw Sobo Orange Squash

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has ordered Castel Malawi to withdraw all Sobo Orange Squash drinks from the market by March 29 2019 failure which the bureau will start confiscating the products from the market at the manufacturer’s expense.

This is according to a statement that is highly circulating on social mead in which MBS says failing to comply will also lead to the withdrawal of the permit that was issued on Sobo Orange Squash in line with MBS Act Number 14 of 2012.

“This follows laboratory test done on the product earlier this year following queries from the public that some of the new product formulation were showing some suspension of sediments,” said the statement.

This follows tests on the product under batch numbers B06, B0702,B1102, B1302, B1602, B1802, B2102, B2502, B2602, B2702, B3602, B207, B208 and B226 that revealed that Castel did not comply with other parameters such as physical, chemical and microbiological with MS 177-Specification.

The privately-owned French beverage company, Castel Group, bought 59.48 percent stake from Carlsberg Malawi with 39.65 percent being held by Press Corporation Limited.