May Elections to Determine Country’s Future

By Fostina Mkandawire, MAN





President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Tuesday described the May 21 Tripartite Elections as a determinant to the country’s future.

Mutharika said the elections will determine whether Malawians will choose development or politics. He therefore said if Malawians want the country’s developmental projects to continue he is the right candidate.

Mutharika was speaking in Lilongwe during a whistle stop near Old town Mosque where thousands of people gathered to welcome him from Southern Region where he went to visit and sympathize with flood victims.

The Malawian leader Professor Mutharika said Malawians will either vote for the country to move forward or for the country to retrogress.

“I am not a politician I do not even care about politics; my agenda is to develop the nation and for continuity of developmental projects by my government,” he said.

He said since 2014 his manifesto promised to bring development to the country and he has lived up to his promises because he has managed to construct roads across the country, people are now living in decent houses under the cement and Malata subsidy program.

He said when he was elected as president in 2014 projects that stalled after president Bingu Wa Mutharika died were completed by his government.

“Projects like the construction of Malawi University of Sciences and Technology (MUST) were abandoned, but when I got into government, I managed to complete the projects,” he said.

Mutharika said opposition leaders always criticize whatever his Government does, even developmental projects that are beneficial to Malawians.

“They say whatever development I have started once they get into government they will discontinue them; are these the type of leaders you want for this country?” he said.

President Mutharika therefore advised Malawians to vote for him on May 21 noting that they should vote in large numbers.