May 21 elections Ballot Papers expected into the country on May 13/14

By Duncan Mlanjira

From the stakeholders calendar of events that Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has released, the Ballot Papers to be used for the May 21 tripartite elections are expected to reach the country on May 13/14.

The Ballot Papers are being printed Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing LLC from Dubai, United Arab Emirates and the printing exercise started from April 1st to 30.

Before that there are other programmes to be conducted by MEC that includes training of polling equipment operators on results management and transition that ends Sunday, April 28; training of constituency stores assistants on polling materials handling and documentation (7th – 11th May); receipt and distribution of non-sensitive polling materials at Councils/Constituencies from regional warehouses (12-13 May); distribution of ballot papers to Councils from the airport (16 May); receipt and verification of polling materials at the Councils (16 – 17 May).

On May 17-18 there will be distribution and supervision of polling materials to stations (from Councils); opening and pre-checking of polling materials including ballot papers at the centre where stakeholders will be involved is on May 19 on which also ends the official campaign period at 06:00hrs.

The Polling Day on May 2 will be from 06:00hrs to 18:00hrs after which there will be determination and announcement of results for presidential, parliamentary and local government Elections by 29 May 2019.

So far the calendar of events has been honoured since the launch of 2019 Tripartite Elections on 20 Feb 2018; registration of voters inn8 phases (26 June to 9 November 2018); inspection of the interim voters’ register in four phases (10 December 2018 to 9 January 2019) and distribution of nomination forms to councils for distribution to candidates done from 3-6 January.

The collection of nomination forms by prospective candidates from MEC, DCs and CROs was done from 4 January to 8 February; briefing of returning officers on nomination of candidates (CROs & DCs) on 4 to 12 January.

Pre-examination of nomination forms in the Constituency was done from 30 January to 3 February; presentation of nomination papers to returning officers was on 4-8 February and the names of nominated candidates were published in the Gazette on 5 March.

Vetting of ballot paper templates by party/candidates’ representatives was done on 5 to 14 March while the campaign period was officially launched on 19 March.

On 20 to 22 March there was the briefing of DEST members on polling procedure and timelines of activities while the printing and inspection of ballot papers and results sheets (including inspection of packaging) was done outside Malawi on 3 April to 12 May.

The deadline for submission of names of party monitors to MEC for polling process was on 15 April; the training of CROs and DECs on polling procedure and results management was done on 15 to 18 April and on 25th April to 6 May, MEC is conducting a training of presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling clerks on polling procedure and results management.