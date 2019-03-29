Man Fined For Tortoise Possession

By Amos Banda, MANA



Kasungu First Grade Magistrate Court on Wednesday fined Willy Wilson Gondwe, K200, 000 or in default serve a 12 months jail term for being found in possession of endangered species without license.

According to Kasungu Police Station Publicist, Harry Namwaza, Gondwe, 47 was arrested at Chimaliro Immigration road block after he was found in possession of four tortoises, two African giant rats, and 70 emperor scorpions without a license which is contrary to section 110A(b) of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

He said Gondwe told the Police that he was taking the endangered species to South Africa.

“When the Police questioned Gondwe as to where he was going with the animals, he said he was taking them to South Africa to sale them.

He was taken to court where he pleaded guilty and begged the court to give him lenient punishment saying that he was the first offender,” Namwaza said.

Prosecuting the case, Sub Inspector, Mariot Kamaliza asked the court to give Gondwe a stiffer punishment to avoid escalation of such cases.

Kasungu First Grade Magistrate, Damiano Banda concurred with the state saying that the endangered species should not be possessed without license as stipulated in National Parks and Wildlife Act.

The convict Gondwe comes from Chikodzola village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chindi in Mzimba district.