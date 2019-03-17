Malawi Chess Association inspires school students to tree planting initiative

By Chimthere Alfred, Chessam Publicist

Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam), led by its president Susan Namangale, on Friday championed a tree planting exercise with students at Kamuzu Barracks Secondary School in Lilongwe and simultaneously donated two chess sets to the school’s club.

The ambience at the campus was all green as Namangale grabbed the opportunity to inspire the students on the benefit of trees in relation to chess.

“Chess require individuals to think moves ahead, which means that planning is necessary to succeed in the game. Likewise, if we plant trees today, we are envisaging it to benefit future generation,” she told the students.

Namangale also highlighted how trees, just like chess, make the world a better place to live in, citing an environmental quote by Alexander Smith who once said: “A man doesn’t plant a tree for himself. He plants it for posterity”.

She explained that sports in general would barely thrive if trees are depleted.

In his remarks, the school’s headmaster, Major Nkhoma Chulu, applauded Chessam for choosing them among many schools in the Central Region.

Central Region Chess League (CRCL) chairman, Eddie Kulesi explained that Kamuzu Barracks was singled out because it is one of the outstanding schools that promote chess participation.

“Their students have ever won schools regional chess tournaments and they were the champions in Presidential Initiative on Sports tournament few years ago,” said Kulesi.

The school’s student representatives, Artaxerxes Kalonde and Emmie Kasupe, hailed Chessam for replenishing their green campus environment.

They thanked the visitors for the gift of the chessboards, saying they will galvanise other students to take up the game.

At the recent Malawi Sport Awards last month, which was held at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, Namangale scooped the best Sports Administrator Award while Chessam as a whole scooped the best Sports Association of the Year as it carried home a total of six medals.

Namangale promised to invest part of her prize money to plant trees in selected schools in Central and Northern regions, since the Southern Region has another existing chess programme.