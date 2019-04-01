Malata-Cement Subsidy Programme Beneficiaries Commend Government

By Chikondi Namaona

People who have benefitted from the Decent and Affordable Housing Programme (DAHSP) in Mangochi have commended government for the programme saying their lives have improved.

The beneficiaries expressed this in random interviews that Mana conducted in the district to appreciate how the project is faring.

One of the beneficiaries, Jackson Kanada, from Mdinde in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Katuli, said DAHSP, which is popularly known as Malata-Cement Subsidy, has helped him graduate from his ever-leaking house to a decent house.

“Every year when the rainy season drew near I became restless considering the condition of my grass-thatched house,” he explained, adding: “But all that is now history as through the Malata subsidy, I now own a decent house I call home.”

Other beneficiaries , Harima Wadi, from Mtenje Village in TA Chimwala, and Margaret Mtambo of Mtambo Village in the same TA.

The two women, who are heading their respective families, expressed gratitude for the decent homes they have managed to acquire through the project.

“As a single parent looking after four children, decent accommodation had always been a big challenge and it never occurred to me that I’d ever afford one,” Wadi said, who got 30 iron sheets, 30 bags of cement, and all other related materials for her new house.

“I am a very proud mother now as I have said bye to my old grass-thatched house and instead I have decent home measuring 8m x 6m,” she said.

Like Wadi, the other beneficiary, Mtambo, also thanked government for initiating DAHSP saying the conditions for repaying the loan for the subsidized cost of the materials are very affordable even to woman “single handedly running a very small business of mandazi” like her.

According to Mangochi District Rural Housing Officer, Matthias Magawa, DAHSP is now in Phase 3 of its implementation and by the end of the phase, 2,700 beneficiaries would have had better homes in the district.

According to Magawa, each DAHSP phase target 900 beneficiaries, thus from phases 1 and 2, 1,800 people have already benefitted from the Programme.

He said the main challenge the project has faced in the district is that most areas are hard to reach especially during rainy seasons and to beat this; the office makes sure that the materials are ferried to such places before the roads become impassable.

Magawa said in phase 3 of the project, the district office is yet to reach areas like Mangochi North, Mangochi Malombe, and Mangochi west as bridges in those areas were washed away with the rains that devastated parts of the country recently.

DAHSP, a five-year government Programme under the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Rural Development aims at maintaining and constructing houses for 75 beneficiaries in every constituency every year under loan component.

The Programme, targets five beneficiaries in each constituency every year under grant component, which targets most vulnerable groups of the society.-MANA