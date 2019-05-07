Madalitso Musa’s ‘Tales of Time’ wins MISA Malawi’s 4th consecutive Best Columnist award

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Sunday Times’ hard hitting column, ‘Tales of Time’, from the brilliant mind of Madalitso Musa, has scooped its 4th Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter Best Columnist award presented during the gala held at Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day on Saturday.

The award is now named Raphael Tenthani Columnist award, after the great BBC correspondent who became a household name through his column ‘Mudracking On Sunday’, that was also featured in The Sunday Times.

In his remarks, Musa said: “These awards show that there are people out there who appreaciate the efforts and dedication and courage of some Malawians who want to make this country a better place for all.

”Personally having won it four times since its inception in 2012 is an honour considering the numerous and equally fine columnists we have. But above all the support from the company, colleagues, family and friends gives me the courage to write on.”

In his post on Facebook, Mac Tembo writes: “Madalitso Piano Man Musa and Mankhokwe Namusanya are slowly filling the void left by the likes of late Jika Nkolokosa, late Chinyeke Tembo and Charles Simango just to mention but a few.”

Veteran journalist and media academic and consultant, Dr. Levi Zeleza Manda was decorated with the Life-Time Achiever award at the gala that saw Nation Publications scooping 14 of the 46 awards on offer and was named 2019 ‘Media House of the Year’ for the second year running.

The Nation’s Albert Sharra was the overall winner having scooped two awards — Education Journalist (print) and Paediatric journalist (print).

Sharra, currently a PhD candidate at the University of Wits in South Africa, has been awarded a full scholarship by UNICAF University to study in discipline of his choice.

Sharra has won the overall winner award three times in the last four years.

Nation Publication also won the Best Electronic Media House of the Year while the Times Group, publishers of Malawi News, The Daily Times and The Sunday Times as well as radio and television broadcaster, was decorated as Best Media House of the Year (Television) also for the second year running while Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) is 2019 Best Media House of the Year (Radio), winning it for the 12th year in a row.

The other awards that the Nation has become Media House of the Year include Investigative Journalist by Bobby Kabango; Business and Economics journalist by Joseph Mwale; Best Sports Journalist by Clement Chinoko; Lilongwe Water Board Water, Sanitation and Hygiene journalist by Joseph Mwale; Health Governance journalist by James Chavula; Most Courageous Blogger by Golden Matonga; Anti-corruption journalist shared by Rex Chikoko and Archibald Kasakura Public Infrastructure journalist (Print) by Suzgo Chitete and Reporting supply chain of essential medicines journalist by Bobby Kabango.

The Times other winners were Human Rights Journalist by Macdonald Thom; Democracy and Good Governance journalist shared by Rebecca Chimjeka and Josephine Chinele; Chichewa journalist by Richard Chirombo; Photojournalist by Emmanuel Simpokolwe; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (Electronic) by Wanangwa Chafulumira; Tourism journalist (Print) by Alick Ponje; Tourism journalist (Electronic) by Wanangwa Chafulumira; Sustainable Development Goals journalist (Print) by Macdonald Thom; Sustainable Development Goals (Electronic) by Wanangwa Chafulumira; ICT Journalist (Print) shared by William Kumwembe and Peter Kanjere and Red Ribbon journalist (Print) by Jameson Chauluka.

The other awards winners for Zodiak Broadcasting Station were Investigative Journalist (Electronic) shared by Grace Khombe and Alfred Guta; Democracy and Good Governance (Electronic) by Raphael Mlozoa; Education journalist (Electronic) by Chikondi Mphande; Business and Economics journalist (Electronic) by Tadala Kaledzera; Talk Show Host by Ruth Kulaisi and Red Ribbon journalist (Electronic) by Cassim Aubi.

Human Rights Journalist (Electronic) went to Titus Linzie (Yoneco FM); Health Governance journalist (Electronic) by Thomas Kachere (MIJ FM); Farm Radio Programme of the year-Aston Gondwe (MBCTV); ICT journalist (Electronic) by Brenda Kaonga (MIJ FM); Health Research journalist (Electronic) by Talasina Kaipa (MIJ FM); Anti-corruption journalist (Electronic) by Thomas Kachere (MIJ FM), who also won the Paediatric journalist (Electronic); Reporting supply chain of essential medicines journalist (Electronic) by Chimwemwe Padatha (Maziko Radio) and Public Infrastructure journalist (Electronic)-Japhet Thole (MIJ FM).

Social Accountability Community Media House of the Year went to Nkhotakota Community Radio.

Meanwhile, Misa-Malawi chairperson, Theresa Ndanga, said as Malawi press men and women joined the rest of the world in commemorating the World Press Freedom day this year, the industry also takes stock of the past few months and observes with shock the amount of impunity with which perpetrators of attacks on journalists enjoy.

“Several journalists have been both physically and verbally attacked by politicians, their supporters and even by law enforcers and yet no one gets to answer for their crimes.

“Our various calls for action have always fallen on deaf ears and we are forced to ask whether the government is committed to promoting media freedom in Malawi, a constitutionally enshrined freedom.”

Ndanga, who is known of not mincing words, expressed disappointment with Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Henry Mussa, for failure to grace the function who she could have asked as to why the government was dilly-dallying to have the Access to Information (ATI) law enacted.

“If he was here, we would have asked him about his promise that he would set the date for commencement of the law in February. We would have also asked if the DPP led government was going to fulfill its 2014 campaign promise on the ATI law in the 17 days before the election.

“But as he is not here, please ask these questions on our behalf.”

She also journalism will be one of the busiest professions in the next few days, especially during and after polling and she asked the authorities for an assurance of their safety.

“While we are taking measures to ensure that no one is attacked in course of duty, we also want the state to ensure journalists are granted the freedom to cover these elections and that Malawians enjoy their right to know,” she said.