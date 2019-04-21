Lilongwe Mitundu to Have Rural Hospital, Police Station –Mutharika

By Joseph Dzuwa

President Arthur Peter Mutharika says his government will construct a rural hospital and police station at Mitundu in Lilongwe to enhance security of the area.

Mutharika was speaking Saturday at Mitundu Trading Centre during a whistle-stop tour of various areas in Lilongwe rural.

The President said he has no political enemy in the country except poverty hence initiating policies and programmes aimed at spurring socio-economic development of the country.

He cited Social Cash Transfer and Decent and Affordable Housing programmes as aimed at improving people’s livelihoods in rural areas.

Mutharika said he had defied calls to sell maize abroad because he had a vision that people in rural areas would need it in future in case of disasters that hit many parts of the country.

He said if he had sold maize to in line with the wishes of opposition parties, government would not have enough to distribute to people affected by recent floods.

Mutharika said he will continue all the social security programmes which opposition parties say are bad once voted into power again because the programmes serve the poor.

“I am tired of poverty,” Mutharika told people in all the places he stopped.

“My government will construct 193 community technical colleges, rural hospitals and 250 secondary schools; seven in each district,” he added.

DPP’s candidate in the forthcoming parliamentary elections for the constituency Bintony Kutsaira said the party has gained popularity in the central region gauging from the crowd that gathered at Mitundu.