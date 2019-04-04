Lilongwe aspiring councillors face each other in public debate

By Joshua Mphanda, MEC Stringer

As the May 21 tripartite elections draw closer, aspiring councillors from various political parties in Lilongwe Central Constituency’s Chitsime ward, faced each other on Wednesday during a public debate organized by the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust.

Held in the area of Group Village Headman Chalendewa, T/A Kalumba where the aspirants grilled each other on the problems facing the area, of focal point was the lengthy distance people have to travel to access medical services Bwaila and the dilapidated state of the roads in Chitsime ward.

Incumbent councillor for the area, Amos Mbewe who is also MCP aspirant, pledged to initiate the construction of a health centre with proper staff houses in the area.

“I and my MP Robin Lowe are planning to construct a hospital here so you don’t have to travel all the way to Bwaila to get treatment.

“In fact, we have already started building staff houses for the hospital and we look forward to completing our development agenda,” Mbewe said.

He also referred to the yet to be opened telecenter in the area as one of his efforts to keep youths busy.

Reacting to Mbewe’s sentiments, DPP shadow councillor in the area, Lucas Sauzande described the past five years as a missed opportunity for the people of the area.

“They have been costructing for us temporary infrastructure which get washed away every rain season instead of giving us permanent solutions. We still have one CDSS here which is not enough to cater for the area and the telecenter my colleague wants to campaign on was already in the plans of President Mutharika,” thundered Sauzande.

The dust refused to settle during the debate when UTM aspirant, Fanizo Msundwe, chided his opponents by reminding them that much of the development challenges in the area are due to lack of accountability and transparency with huge funds meant for development projects missing mysteriously.

“Chitsime ward is suffering because of the people we entrusted to develop our area. Just look at the substandard bridges and the huge amounts of cash they claim to have spent on it shows that these people do not have our welfare at heart,” said Msundwe.

The debate drew shadow councillors from all the five major parties contesting in the tripartite elections particularly the DPP, MCP, UTM, PP, UDF as well as independents.

The aspirants nodded in agreement on the challenges facing the community during the debate and blamed each other’s past governments for not doing enough much to the applause of the audience.