Karonga Nyungwe youths formulate a 19-point plan document for their shadow candidate

By Jordan Simeon-Phiri, MEC Stringer

With just few days to go before the country goes to the second tripartite elections on May 21, the 50:50 Campaign Management Agency (CMA) took the equal representation campaign to another level on Saturday when it brought together Nyungwe youths closer to their youthful female UTM party aspiring Member of Parliament Luwani Msowoya.

The engagement meeting was held at Nyungwe TDC where the youths gave a 19-point plan to their aspiring candidate.

According to Foundation for Community Support Services (FOCUS), a local NGO which is implementing the project in Karonga, the roadshows and engagement meetings were organized as one way of drumming up support for Msowoya in the constituency by giving her a platform to market herself to her fellow youths on what she has in store for the them.

Speaking at the event, FOCUS 50:50 project coordinator, Robert Silungwe said lack of the youths’ involvement in policy formulation sidelines them in the socio economic development of their respective areas.

Through the 50:50 campaign, we thought of conducting general road shows in the constituency and finally mobilize the youths of Karonga Nyungwe to have a face to face interaction session with their youthful female shadow Parliamentarian so that together they plan and seal a deal before elections and that has worked,” Silungwe said.

On her part, Msowoya applauded the organizers for the activity, describing it as a rare forum that after listening to the youths’ concerns and their 19-point plan, she is impressed and has engaged an exra gear and readied herself to fix some of the challenges the youths are encountering as one way of reducing high levels of unemployment rate in her constituency.

“The burning questions from the youths during our interactive meeting has manifested that there was a huge gap in as far as youths programs are concerned.

“This meeting has bridged that gap as they have also given me an assignment that is also in my manifesto such as establishing vocational schools and technical colleges in this area.

“These issues are implementable because some of them will empower them economically and become self reliant. I have, therefore, promised them that I will implement them and now the ball is in their court to usher me into power through their ballot on May 21,” Msowoya said.

Wisdom Chimgwede, who speaks for the 50:50 campaign management agency, said the main objective of the program was to bring together young female candidates to young voters so that they reason together and map the way forward on issues that affect the youths’ day to day life.

“The initiative is useful in the sense that youths have brought forward their critical issues to their youthful female shadow candidate and it is now up to her to take a step further to factor in her manifesto those issues so that she should utilize these few remaining days to reach out to every young voter with her amended manifesto to accommodate the 19-point plans the youths have developed for her,” Chimgwede said.

FOCUS, with funding from 50:50 50:50 campaign management agency, implemented the activity in the youthful candidate’s constituency with financial push from Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA).

The aim is to drum up support for female candidates for equal representation so that the wide gap that exists between male and female Parliamentarians and Ward Councillors should be narrowed after the May 21 general elections.