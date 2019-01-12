Kalindo On Remand At Zomba Prison

Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Zomba on Friday read two charges to United Transformation Movement (UTM) Party Executive Member and Mulanje South legislator Bon Kalindo who has since been sent on remand to Zomba Maximum Prison till Monday when the court is expected to make a ruling on bail application.

The case attracted a large number of UTM officials who came to attend the case. However, they were frequently disrupting the hearing until Chief Resident Magistrate Mzondi Mvula warned them against the misbehaviour which he said could warrant him to send them out.

The Chief Resident Magistrate read two charges against Kalindo, saying he was answering two counts of disorderly conduct at a police station, contrary to section 153 of Police Act and insulting the State President which is contrary to section 4 of Protected Flag, Emblem and Names Act.

The disorderly conduct and insulting the State President were done at Balaka Police Station after the police held UTM President’s two aides following their conduct at Chiwanja Cha Ayao launch at Mangochi Turn Off Saturday.

The Chief Resident Magistrate, therefore, reserved a ruling on bail application made by Kalindo’s defence lawyer, Kondwani Kumitengo.

Prosecutors, Senior Superintendent Christopher Katani and Eastern Regional Prosecution Officer and Counsel Loiis Makiyi reminded the court that the two charges leveled against Kalindo were so grave such that a bail was not ideal.

According to Magistrate Mvula, the court will decide on the bail application on Monday, saying the court will need ample time to consider the application and the state’s statement regarding the gravity of the cases.

The state wanted a seven days remand to allow the police to make thorough investigation on the case. The defence lawyer appeared dissatisfied over the bail denial on his client.