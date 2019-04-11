Islamic Commission for Justice, Freedom Endorse Mutharika

A prominent Islamic Organization, the Islamic Commission for Justice and Freedom has tipped Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to win the May 21 elections.

In a statement signed by its Chairperson Shaibu Abdul Rahman Ajassi, the commission states that Professor Mutharika will win due to the sound Manifesto which his party, the Democratic Progressive (DPP) has recently launched ahead of the May 21 elections.

The statement says the Commission believes that President Mutharika and the DPP have clearly shown that they have the welfare of Malawians at heart as a result of the well-articulated Manifesto hence the need for Malawians to give the party and the President another mandate.

It says the Commission carried out investigations which among others showed that Malawians want development and not castigation; they want continuity of development projects which the DPP has shown that it will continue to deliver.

Additionally the statement says it is only the DPP that has tackled the issue of food security extensively in its manifesto hence the need to vote it back into power.

The prominent Islamic body says the opposition is making unrealistic promises sighting UTM’s promise of creating a million jobs within a year as a blatant lie.

The commission in its statement also expressed surprise with the electoral alliance of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Peoples Party (PP) saying both parties failed Malawians in numerous ways.

The statement concludes by urging all Malawians to choose development and not politics on May 21, by giving the incumbent President a fresh mandate.