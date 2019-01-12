Irate Mob Burns Suspect to Death in Mwanza

Unidentified man died in the early hours of Thursday after he was torched to unconsciousness and abandoned by an angry mob at Benjamin Village in the area of Senior Chief Kanduku in Mwanza, police have confirmed.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Mwanza Police Station Officer, Senior Superintendent Dacosta Jailosi said the police were informed by a well-wisher about the incident at around 4:00pm that there was a man lying unconscious at a junction on a road to Benjamin Village.

“We rushed to the scene where we found the man aged between 25 and 30 lying in comma, a condition which could not allow us to collect his particulars.

“We swiftly picked him to Mwanza District Hospital for medical attention but he died while receiving treatment,” said Jailosi.

The postmortem conducted at Mwanza District Hospital established that death was due to severe injuries and burns to the body, according to the law enforcer.

He said at the time of taking him to the hospital, his body had cuts and burns suspected to have been inflicted by the mob.

Jailosi explained that at the scene there were some materials such as big sticks, stones, some ash from burnt tyres and plastic paper which police suspect were used to hurt the suspect. He said investigations were underway in the area to establish the cause of the issue.

However, some sources in Benjamin Village told Mana that the strange man was found loitering in the village at around 2:00am.

“He failed to convince community members on what he was doing in the village at that odd hour. It was then that the communities suspected him of being a thief,” the source said.

Police have since asked communities in the district to desist from taking the law into their own hands by administering justice on their own, instead encouraged people to report such matters to police.

“Mob justice is prohibited by the laws of the country and anyone found taking the law into their hands will be prosecuted,” warned Jailosi.

Meanwhile, police in the district are calling upon the public to report to police if their male relative is missing so that police can assist to trace him in case he could be the deceased. The body of the man is being kept at Mwanza District Hospital mortuary.