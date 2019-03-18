Injury Rules Nomads Goalkeeper Out Of AFCON Qualifiers Game

By Arkangel Tembo, MANA

Be Forward Wanderers goalkeeper Nenani Juwayo will not take part in the 2019 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers encounter against Morocco on Friday due to an injury.

Juwayo, who sustained the injury during training before the international bonanza, will not recover in time to be fit for the game at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday Juwayo said he had excused himself from the game because he is in the recovering process.

“I have started light training but for the meantime l cannot play because the pain is not yet gone.

“But l wish the team all the best and l have confidence with the caliber of players who have been called into camp we can upset the tables come Friday,” he said.

Juwayo has joined Mozambican based first choice goalkeeper Charles Swini who has also been left out due to match fitness as he is recovering from an illness.

Instead, the Flames will bank their hopes on Ernest Kakhobwe and Hastings Banda.

Other players who are expected to go into camp on Sunday for the game include, South African based midfielder Gerald Phiri Junior, who last played for the Flames in September.

Blue Eagles striker Schumacker Kuwali and E-swatini based striker Binwell Katinji have also made it into the squad.

Katinji, who is enjoying a good scoring form for Eswatini Premiership side Malanti Chiefs with seven goals so far this season, is making his return since featuring in Flames 0-0 draw against Angola at the 2017 Cosafa Cup.

Other regulars like Precious Sambani, Dennis Chembezi, Brighton Munthali, Patrick Phiri, Levison Maganizo will not be part of the squad.

The five players are with the Under 23 national team which is playing Zambia back to back, two days before and after the Morocco game, in the U23 AFCON Qualifers.

The coach said despite that the Flames are already out of the AFCON the match is important in the continuous rebuilding of the team.

“Like we said around New Year that we are going to work with the future Flames, this is a young squad that represents the future and it is important they continue playing together in such big matches,” he said.

The Flames will regroup in Lilongwe on Sunday ahead of the Friday match.

The following is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Nenani Juwaya (Be Forward Wanderers), Hastings Banda (Civil Sporting Club), Ernest Kakhobwe (NMC Bullets)

DEFENDERS :Stanley Sanudi (Be Forward Wanderers), John Lanjesi(NMC Bullets), Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers), Gomezgani Chirwa (Civil Sporting Club),Ian Chinyama (TN Stars), Miracle Gabeya ( NMC Bullets), Chisomo Mpachika (Silver Strikers)

MIDFIELDERS: Chikoti Chirwa(Red Lions), John Banda ( HCB Songo), Dan Kumwenda (Civil Sporting Club), Gerald Phiri Jr (Ajax Cape Town), Singa Simeon (Be Forward Wanderers)

STRIKERS & WINGERS: Felix Zulu (Be Forward Wanderers) Stain Davie (-ENH FC),Yamikani Chester ( MFK Vyškov), Binwel Katinji (Malanti Chiefs)Gabadinho Mhango (Bidvest Wits), Khuda Muyaba (Silver Strikers) Schumacher Kuwali (Blue Eagles), Miciam Mhone (Blue Eagles).