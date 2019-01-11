Information Minister Commends MDBNL For Free Television Channels

Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Henry Mussa has commended Malawi Digital Broadcasting Network Limited (MDBNL) for provision of free local television channels to people in most parts of the country.

The minister made the recommendation on Thursday during his tour to MDBNL offices in Lilongwe that provide digital television decoders popularly known as Kiliye kiliye TV decoders.

In an interview, the Minister said the initiative of Kiliye kiliye digital TV which is under his ministry, was aimed at allowing the public to access free information.

“We ensure that Malawians are able to access local channels free and at a lower cost for international television channels, which is helpful in the development of the country,” he said.

MDBNL Director of Marketing and Public Relations, John Mchilikizo revealed that though they provide free local television channels to the public, the institution has introduced pay services for international channels.

“We are still registering people that are coming on our platform and are still adding numbers of television channels that will help us generate little revenue to ensure our growth and sustainability of works,” he said.

Mchilikizo further commended government for supplying them with enough digital television decoders every year which has assisted them to cover a large population both in rural and urban areas.

He further said the company has extended its network within and outside Lilongwe. The company also has its television network in Blantyre, Mzuzu, Thyolo, Zomba and Karonga, just to mention a few areas.