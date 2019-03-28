Incumbent Mchinji Central MP asks constituents to learn to appreciate

By Emmie Banda, MEC Stringer

Incumbent Member of Parliament for Mchinji Central Constituency Jephter Mwale has asked people judge him for the two years he has worked as their representative in the august House he went in after a by-election.

Representing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for the May 21 tripartite elections, Mwale said this following criticism being made by the people in the area that he has done nothing that can inspire them to vote for him again.

He said people should remember that he attained the seat in a by-election in 2016 after the death of the then MP, late Billy Kanjira Banda.

“I have achieved what I planned for the two years and people should assess me for that period in which I initiated the construction of almost 19 school blocks, maintained roads and provided over 50 boreholes just to mention a few using constituency development fund and the support I had from chiefs and the community,” said Mwale.

A resident of Mphanga Village in the area of Traditional Authority Simphasi, who pleaded for anonymity, said there are some roads which up to now have not been maintained making them having difficulties to connect from one village to another.

But Mwale said people should know that some roads are owned by the Roads Authority and it is only the Authority that maintains such roads.

He said if the people can differentiate these roads, then they can appreciate that he has done a lot in maintaining the roads which he was supposed to maintain.

“You also have to know that in the past, during MCP regime, the roads construction vehicles were stationed at the District Council’s offices , making it easy for anyone who wants to use the vehicles to maintain their roads.

“But the governments which came after MCP sold those vehicles to themselves making it difficult for others like us to use those machines,” he said.

He added that soon after the rains are over, seven roads will be maintained as contractors have already been offered to work on those roads.

He, therefore, said if people want to have these roads to be good shape again, together with other development projects, then they should vote for him again alongside Dr Lazarus Chakwera as the president.