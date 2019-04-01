Imran Paya also preparing for SA’s top Old Mutual Two Oceans ultra marathon

By Duncan Mlanjira

As well as training for the South Africa’s 90km Comrades Marathon in June, Malawian athlete Imran Paya is also preparing to participate in one of Africa’s biggest running event and Cape Town’s most prestigious race called Old Mutual Two Oceans ultra marathon to be held on April 20.

Imran Paya, who is from Mbulumbudzi in Chiradzulu District but left for greener pastures in South Africa where he took up running as a sport, has been participating in the 56km Old Mutual Two Oceans ultra since 2010 and has got nine medals in total — six of which are silver.

He has also enjoyed taking part in the 90km Comrades Ultra Marathon since 2011 in which he has six medals, five of which are silver.

“My training is smooth and I am in top form ready for the two upcoming events. I’m going for my 10th event now that attracts 10,000 athletes from all over the world,” he said.

According to information on the organisers website, the Old Mutual Two Oceans Trail Runs take place every Easter weekend taking runners into forests above Cape Town.

It offers both the short (12km) and the long (24km) runs but participants can choose to take the whole distance just like Paya has chosen.

The event is run under the rules of the International Athletics Association Federation (IAAF), Athletics South Africa and Western Province Athletics.

“Africa’s biggest running event and Cape Town’s most prestigious race also features one of the best Trail Runs anywhere in South Africa,” says the website. It boasts of nestled pathways and dramatic landscapes through Newlands Forest to the lower slopes of Devil’s Peak and beyond and is also acclaimed as one of the most scenic and spectacular Trail Runs anywhere in the world.”

According to Wikipedia, the Comrades Marathon is the world’s largest and oldest ultramarathon race. The direction of the race alternates each year between the “up” run (87 km) starting from Durban and the “down” run (now 90.184 km) starting from Pietermaritzburg.

The field is capped at 25,000 for 2019 and in all but three runnings since 1988, over 10,000 runners have reached the finish within the allowed 11 or 12 hours.

Runners over the age of 20 qualify when they are able to complete an officially recognised marathon (42.2 km) in under five hours (4h;50 for 2019). During the event an athlete must also reach five cut-off points in specified times to complete the race.

Although Paya runs competitively, he has a job at a Masjid where he assists the Sheikh in teaching at an Islamic school. He says the pay helps him meet costs for his races such as entry fees, food supplements and running kits because he doesn’t have any substantial sponsor.

“I have done countless road races ranging from 10km, 15km, 21km, 30km and full 42km (marathons) since 2008. I started taking part in Ultras in 2010, which was the Old Mutual Two Oceans ultra marathon (56km), which I have completed for nine consecutive years — going for my 10th this coming April.

“That was after I did my very first marathon (42km) in 2009, which gave me confidence to consider taking up ultra marathon races. So I have also been taking part in Trail (mountains) races since 2015, which Edson Kumwamba is fond of and the longest I have done in the mountains is 100km race.”

Going forward he says after living in South Africa for such a long time he has the passion to settle back at home one day and perhaps establish an athletics club where he can pass on his many years of experience to Malawian youths.

“I know for a fact that we have potential great athlete in our country but due to meager resources and proper guidance,our youth are left to stray. I don’t want to let my experience to go down the drain without passing it on to the youths.”