Human Rights Defenders Coalition demands suspension of ESCOM House demolition

By Duncan Mlanjira

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has engaged lawyers to demand that Electricity Supply Commission of Malawi (ESCOM) suspend the contract it awarded to engineering company, Irrigwater & Mining Equipment, to demolish the ESCOM House in Blantyre that was gutted with fire some years back.

Through Kawelo Lawyers, HRDC says it has noticed a few anomalies in the said intention of award of contract and one of them is that Irrigwater & Mining Equipment’s bid to demolish the building at the cost of or about MK675 million is exorbitant and unjustifiable.

“According to the information gathered via social media, which we request your verification, other firms gave you quotations of around MK130 million to do the same job.

“Such a disparity seems unjustifiable and raising a lot of accountability questions. The second anomaly is the information gathered by our clients that the firm Irrigwater & Mining Equipment did not bid for this contract.

“Again, our clients are exercising their constitutional right under section 37 of the Constitution to seek verification of this information. Your office is obliged under law to furnish our clients with the information of whether indeed this firm did not bid for the contract but your organisation, which is a public organisation and for the benefit of al Malawians including our clients, went ahead to award a contract to a company that did not bid for the same.

HRDC is also asking that if the allegations are true that Irrigwater & Mining Equipment that they did not bid for the job, then ESCOM should provide particulars of the company as to who owns this firm, what are its political connections and whether ESCOM received any political pressure.

“Our clients would like to know why clear public procurement procedures were ignored. Also, our clients seriously suspect that there might be some corruption in this case.

“Meanwhile, our clients demand that you suspend the award of the contract until these issues are resolved. In that light, if your good office does not respond to the issues raised above, our clients have instructed us to:

a. Take the matter to court and seek the necessary remedies against your organisation.

b. Report the matter as a criminal case for investigation and possibly prosecution,” says the petition signed by WesleyMwafulirwa.

However, there is a report that is circulating on social media, purportedly prepared by ESCOM says the bid for this contract was issued on 26th July, 2018 and closed on 28th September, 2018 and that it was an international competitive tender.

As per this report, only five bidders submitted their proposals namely:

1. Roja Construction at K84,960,333.00

2. TOF Investment at K598,760,257.09

3. 6B Engineering Limited at K842,548,437.50

4. OG Construction at K600,500,000.00

5. Irrigwater & Mining Equipment at 675,000,000.00

“Evaluation was finalised and report issued on 4th February 2019.

Pass mark for technical proposal was 80% and the technical scores for each were as follows:

1. Roja Construction 36.3%

2. TOF Investment 62.2%

3. 6B Engineering Limited 55.8%

4. OG Construction 64.1%

5. Irrigwater & Mining Equipment 81.6%

“This means only Irrigwater passed the technical evaluation.IPDC sat on 21st March 2019 and approved the report. Then request for no objection was sent to PPDA.

“The No objection was granted by PPDA on 8th April, 2019. The intent to award the contract to Irrigwater was issued in the papers on 24th April, 2019.”

The report says the demotion of this magnitude is complex and is done in the mid of the town as such its effects should be environmentary friendly without denting or affecting the surrounding buildings and structures.

“The building contains some radioactive materials that have to be managed to avoid explosion. The building, being an old one which was built decades ago, is strong and requires sophisticated equipment to do the work without further damaging the surrounding buildings.

“Scope of work involves the following:

i. Inception of the project through comprehensive inspections analysis, collection of data, and interviews with relevant stakeholders;

ii. Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for demolition of existing burnt ESCOM Building;

iii. Conduct Risk Assessment and Report on the demolition works;

iiii. Prepare a Safety and Health Assessment on demolition works;

v. Prepare and implement Traffic Management Plan;

vi. Proposal on a feasible and practical method for demolition taking into consideration items (i) to (v) above. The demolition will involve taking down the whole building including sub structures and total removal of debris from site to a disposal site identified and paid for by the contractor (the site shall be approved by relevant authorities);

vii. Provide advice and any relevant information on national and international demolition standards and regulations.

viii. Provide a quote for the services and demolition works.”

Among other things, Irrigwater impressed on the expertise that shall be required and well as the plant and equipment that shall have to be transported and insured.

Irrigwater is also expected to subcontract JET Demolition, a company from South Africa to bring most of the equipment and the costs in the demotion includes the hiring costs and transportation costs from South Africa to Malawi.