Gender Activists Condemns Verbal Attack, Insult

By Daniel Namwini

NGO–Gender Coordination Network (NGO–GCN) has condemned verbal attacks and insults on Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri by the Director of Elections for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Ben Phiri at a political rally in Balaka.

NGO-GCN Chairperson, Barbara Banda told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe that the Network welcomes and supports the decision of Dzimbiri to take legal action against the accused.

“We are confident that the path that she has taken will send a warning to all gender cold and insensitive politicians in the country,” he said.

She added that NGO-GCN is committed to ensuring women are adequately represented and actively take part in decision making positions in the country.

“It is for this reason that the Network identifies the verbal insults by the accused as a direct attack on femininity and targeted at viewing women as sex objects and irrational beings.

“This culture of violence must never be condoned, especially at a time when Malawi has made considerable progress on the domestication of the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW),” she added.

She said the Network reminds the accused and all gender unaware citizens that the productivity of women, men alike, can never and should never be judged based on bedroom performance.

“Women are human beings endowed with rationality and intellect. This is why we find the statements of the accused at the public rally as uncivil, impolite, disrespectful, and deliberately targeting modesty of women in the country,” she said.

Banda said although the government has taken measures to develop laws and policies to promote the participation of women in politics and decision making, a National Executive Committee (NEC) member of the party can decide to be an agent of misogynistic attacks on women who are exercising their right to participate in politics.

In a separate interview, Coordinator for the organization, Innocent Hauya requested all political parties to stop and prevent all forms of political violence and to take positive measures to ensure compliance with the provisions of the electoral code of conduct.

“We would like to urge all political parties, independent aspirants and all stakeholders to strengthen efforts towards the prevention of political violence as we campaign for the general elections. Let us resist and report violence so that we maintain peace and order in the country,” he said.

Furthermore, he said NGO–GCN request police to move with swift in ensuring that perpetrators of violence are brought to book regardless of status, sex, and party affiliation among others.

“We are surprised that until now, the police have taken no action despite a public confession of wrong doing by the accused. Justice should not be selective and should never be delayed,” he said.

NGO Gender Coordination Network currently has a membership of 54 NGOs that promote gender equality and equity and women empowerment.

The Network works through five thematic areas on each of which permanent committees were established and these are women in politics and decision making, child rights, gender based violence, gender related laws and agriculture and economic empowerment.-MANA