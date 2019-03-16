Furnish the Commission with Vital Information

By Tione Andsen

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs is appealing to various stakeholders in the country to be forthcoming in furnish the Commission of Inquiry with relevant information pertaining to the attacks, abductions and killings of persons with albinism.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Samuel Tembenu made the appeal Friday during the swearing in ceremony of the two members of the Commission of Inquiry on the attacks and abductions and killings of person with albinism in Lilongwe.

He said the Commission could effectively to uncover what is going on in the country if all stakeholders having vital information willingly provide to them for an appropriate action.

The Minister pointed out that this is very important because the Commission’s success would depend on the information they would receive from various stakeholders and members of the public.

Tembenu pointed out that Malawians are expecting to know, among other things, the root causes of violations against persons with albinism, status of investigations, prosecutions of outstanding cases, to know the perpetrators, their motives and strategies.

“It is very important that you investigate how other countries within the region have managed and addressed violations against persons with albinism,” the Minister advised the Commissioners.

He said findings and recommendations would go a long way in helping to find lasting solutions to the plight that has befallen all persons with albinism.

Tembenu assured the Commission that government would give them necessary support for them to discharge their duties.

Clerk to Cabinet, Marjorie Shema administered the oath of Office to the two members, Rev. Timothy Nyasulu and Grace Massa.

The Commission is being chaired by Justice of Appeal (Retired), Robert Chinangwa and has been mandate to report by April 30, 2019 on their findings.

President Prof. Peter Mutharika on March 11, 2019 presided over the swearing in six of the eight members of the Commission at Sanjika Palace in Lilongwe.

Some of the initiatives government has undertaken to address the plight of persons with albinism saw the establishment of National Taskforce that consist all stakeholders to contribute to the national response against attacks on persons with albinism.

Last year in June, 2018 Government launched a new Action plan to guide comprehensive efforts to address challenges faced by person with albinism.

Government adopted stiffer punishments for perpetrators of crimes against persons with albinism and continue to strengthen community policing structures to ensure persons with albinism are protected in their communities.-MANA