Former SA president Thabo Mbeki to lead Commonwealth observer group for Malawi elections

By Duncan Mlanjira

A Commonwealth group has been appointed to observe the 2019 Malawi Tripartite elections scheduled for May 21 and the delegation will be led by Thabo Mbeki, the second post-Apartheid South African President after Nelson Mandela.

A press statement from Temitope Kalejaiye of the Commonwealth Secretariat’s Communications Division, said the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) is being deployed by Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland following a request from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

The group includes politicians, diplomats and experts in law, human rights, gender and election administration from across the Commonwealth.

“Conducting credible elections through which citizens can choose their leaders and representatives freely in a peaceful environment is a fundamental part of a healthy democracy and is a collective strength of Commonwealth member states,” the statement quotes the Secretary-General.

“The Commonwealth will be present to witness and observe the elections and to work in partnership with Malawi as it consolidates its democracy and strengthens and embeds good practice.

“The responsibility for conducting elections with integrity falls on all stakeholders in the process — from the election management body, to political parties and their leaders, to civil society, security agencies, the media and the voters. Each and every one has a rightful role to ensure a credible process and outcome.”

The observer group will examine preparations for the elections, before observing the voting process, vote-counting procedures and the announcement of results.

“As with all COGs, this mission to Malawi will operate impartially and independently, according to the standards expressed in the International Declaration of Principles for Election Observation, to which the Commonwealth is a signatory.

“In the run-up to the elections, the Commonwealth partnered with the Government of Malawi to help prepare women to stand as candidates and to campaign in the elections, and trained media managers and editors in the process of fair and balanced election coverage.”

Malawi was the 19th country to join the Commonwealth. These are the country’s second tripartite elections, and a COG was also present when the first were held in 2014.

The observer group will be supported by a Commonwealth Secretariat staff team led by Linford Andrews, Political Adviser in the Governance and Peace Directorate.

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 53 independent and equal sovereign states and is home to 2.4 billion people and includes both advanced economies and developing countries.

Thirty one of its members are small states, many of which are island nations.

Accompanying Mbeki will be Paula C.M. Lee (Commissioner, Electoral Commission , Antigua and Barbuda); Prof Simon Munzu (Former UN Deputy Special Representative for Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon); David Langtry (Deputy Chief Commissioner, Canadian Human Rights Commission, Canada); Aaron Joshua Pinto (International Trade and Investment Associate, Consulate General of Canada in New York, Canada); Hon Fatoumata Jallow Tambajang (Former Vice President and Minister of Women Affairs, The Gambia); John Githongo (Former Permanent Secretary, Governance and Ethics, Kenya); Seabata Motsamai (Chairperson of Lesotho Council of Non-Governmental Organisations, Lesotho).

Also in the delegation are: Prof Attahiru Jega (Former Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Nigeria); Marvi Memon (Former Federal Minister and Member of Parliament, Pakistan); Charmain Naidoo (Former Journalist Sunday Times, South Africa); Terry Dale Ince (Organizational Development Consultant CEDAW, Gender and Human Rights Advocate Trinidad and Tobago) and Henry Hogger (Former Diplomat, United Kingdom).

Also in the country for the May 21 elections is the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) which deployed 28 long-term observers throughout the country.

Prior to their deployment, the long-term observers received an in-depth briefing in Blantyre on the electoral background, political environment and other topics.

The EU EOM will be led by Chief Observer Miroslav Poche, a Member of the European Parliament from Czech Republic, to observe the entire electoral process prior to, during and after the vote and is expected to be meeting electoral officials, candidates and representatives from political parties, civil society and the media.

On 20 September 2008, with about nine months left in his second term, Thabo Mvuyelwa Mbeki announced his resignation after being recalled by the National Executive Committee of the ANC, following a conclusion by judge C.R. Nicholas of improper interference in the National Prosecuting Authority including the prosecution of Jacob Zuma for corruption.

On 12 January 2009, the Supreme Court of Appeal unanimously overturned judge Nicholson’s judgment but the resignation stood.

Mbeki has mediated in conflict issues on the African continent including Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Côte d’Ivoire and some important peace agreements and he has also overseen the transition from the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) to the African Union (AU).

His “quiet diplomacy” in Zimbabwe, however, is blamed for protracting the survival of Robert Mugabe’s regime at the cost of thousands of lives and intense economic pressure on Zimbabwe’s neighbours.

He became a vocal leader of the Non-Aligned Movement in the United Nations, and, while leveraging South Africa’s seat on the Security Council, he agitated for reform of that body.