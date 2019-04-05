First five years was for planning, now Mutharika set to engage second gear — DPP

Jordan Simeon-Phiri, MEC Stringer

Campaign director for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Jappie Mhango says during the first five-year term of office, the government was supposed to spend time on development planning but President Arthur Peter Mutharika has done just the opposite as he started developing Malawi immediately he ascended to plot number one.

Mhango has since implored people of Karonga North constituency to vote for Mutharika and DPP candidates on May 21 if the lakeshore district is to continue enjoying both infrastructure and socio economic development.

Mhango, who is also minister of Transport and Public Works said this during the district’s official campaign launch on Thursday at Iponga School in the district where he hailed the Mutharika-led administration for various developmental activities in the Northern Region that makes him to qualify for a second chance to continue with his development agenda and move the nation from poverty to prosperity.



“We are here today to launch the campaign for the May 21 general elections for our candidates. We are drumming up support for President Mutharika and shadow Member of Parliament Mungasulwa Mwambande and his two Ward Councillors.

“Come May 21, do not waste time in the polling booth, just go for our symbol which is maize and tick there,” Mhango said.

He warned the gathering not to be carried away with what the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the newly launched UTM party are propagating, saying these parties have nothing to offer to Malawians apart from cheating the nation with promises they cannot fulfil.

Mhango said the UTM party leadership is comprised of disgruntled members starting from its president, Saukos Klaus Chilima, who according to him is ungrateful as he was handpicked from nowhere to be the countrys Vice-president but later on rebelled against his master.

Taking his turn, DPPs regional governor for the North, Kenneth Sanga said it is a waste of time to vote for the former Member of Parliament for the area, Vincent Ghambi, whom he said has failed to develop the area during the period he has represented it.



“I expect all the five Parliamentary seats and the 10 Councilors’ Wards here in Karonga to go to DPP. You cannot expect your area to develop with an opposition Member of Parliament at the National Assembly. That is why we want Mwambande and his Councillors to win for a smooth flow of development,” Sanga said.

On his part, Mungasulwa Mwambande promised the gathering that once elected he will introduce a K10 million revolving fund for women, bring electricity to Ngana, rehabilitate feeder roads from Ighembe to Kitwika and from Songwe to Ngana to ease transport problems.