Female candidates impress at public debates in Chikwawa

By Elijah Phompho, MEC Stringer

Female aspiring candidates in Chikwawa have impressed organizers of the public debate, the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust and other NGOs implementing the 50:50 campaign in the district by participating in the activities organised in the district.

NICE Trust district civic education officer for Chikwawa, Josephy Chamambala said unlike male candidates who shunned public debates in some constituencies and wards, almost all the female aspirants for Chikwawa honoured their invitation which is aimed at creating a platform for voters to meet their aspiring candidates.

Speaking on Sunday at Pende Primary School in Group Village Headman Pende’s area in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kasisi, Chamambala said: “It has been very encouraging that in all the constituencies and wards that we conducted the debates here in Chikwawa, all female contestants participated.

“Even the way they articulated their political manifestos, it shows that they are ready to deliver if they are elected.”

was speaking during an interview after attending the final debate organised for Ward Councillors for Ndalanda Ward in Chikwawa North Constituency.

On his part, executive director for Development Initiative Network (DIN) Malawi, Andrew Billiati said his organisation has been drilling female contestants in Chikwawa in manifesto formulation and public speaking, hence their participation and performance during the debate.

Billiati added that his organisation has intensified awareness campaign in the district to reverse people’s mindset in the Lower Shire district of Chikwawa, which has the cultural norm of discouraging women from becoming leaders.

During the public debate which was conducted in Chikwawa Nkombedzi constituency, the sole female candidate for the area, MCP’s Abida Mia took part while that of Chikwawa Central was handled by Esnart Chidanti, who is contesting on an independent ticket.

In Chikwawa West Constituency, daughter to former minister for youth development and sports in the UDF-led administration, Susan Dossi is contesting as an independent candidate and in Chikwawa North Constituency Brenda Thomson is also contesting as an independent.

Brenda is the daughter to Harry Thomson, another cabinet Minister in the same UDF administration.

There are about 10 female parliamentary aspirants in Chikwawa and 10 female councillor aspirants.