Farmer successfully growing pineapples in Lilongwe

By Duncan Mlanjira

The pineapple fruit is synonymous of its proper striving in Mulanje and Thyolo Districts’ weather, but one financial marketing professional turned farmer, Kingsley Gwaza, has defied this belief by trying it out on the soils of Lilongwe.

And the crop has strived for the past two years on his 5.625 hectares of land at Chambwe area near Nsundwe in Lilongwe, making Gwaza so proud of it that he posted pictures of the success on social media for people to appreciate every tropical crop can grow anywhere so long the climate is tropic.

“You see pineapples are tropical fruits. I saw a friend Raymond Misomali growing his in Nkhotakota and said to myself ‘why don’t I also give it a try in Lilongwe and it worked.

“As a matter of fact, pineapples from this side are sweeter and bigger than those from Mulanje. This is so because we have more sunlight which is needed during maturity of the fruit. Likewise sweet melons from this side are sweeter.”

And he does not just grow pineapples but also vegetables throughout the year using drip and overhead irrigation.

“The veggies I grow include sweet peppers, butternut, zucchini, red and white cabbage, eggplants, onions, and many more. Apart from these I also grow cereals like quinoa, chia seed and sesame.

“Farming is profitable when you follow best practices and all I have developed partially the 5.625 hectares of my land as I look forward to going fully commercial when I get better finances.

He says he also rears poultry, especially local chickens and also a few kuroiler chickens from Kenya and boschveld chickens from RSA.

“Currently, I sell my produce to interested individuals but I have teamed up with some individuals and formed a company called Hortimark to help us to be recognized to supply to retail chain stores and some lakeshore resorts.

“Farming is a very satisfying passion when you follow good practices. It’s always a wonderful feeling seeing what you planted growing into a beautiful crop.

“Agribusiness is very profitable and I urge people to utilize every resource and time they have into farming, you can never go wrong as long as one follows good and proper farming methods,” Gwaza said.