FAM’s Commercial & Marketing Director appointee FIFA’s U-20 World Cup marketing venue manager

By Sports Reporter

FAM’s Commercial and Marketing Manager, Limbani Matola has been appointed as the marketing venue manager for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup to be hosted in Poland from 23 May to 15 June 2019.

Matola emerged the successful candidate among the 10 applicants from the African and Caribbean Region in a vacancy released by FIFA in January, 2019.

The Marketing Director has been assigned to implement FIFA commercial affiliates contractual rights and act as a point of contact for Local Organising Committee and FIFA for all marketing related questions at BYDGOSZCZ, one of the venues for the World Cup.

Matola said he is very delighted that his application was successful and honoured God for the achievement.

“This is a very humbling experience. I thank God Almighty that my application and motivation letters pleased FIFA and I proceeded to the 2 hour skype interview where I was also successful”, said Matola.

Matola said his appointment is an indication that the world is recognizing the efforts that Malawi through FAM is doing in as far as improving the game is concerned and a motivation to the association.

“This is a proof that the continuous efforts we are executing to market and improve the game at local level albeit our shortfalls are being noticed at global level.

“This is a great motivation for us to do more. I believe that being trusted to add value to football at such a global level is not a mean achievement and I will make sure that I apply high level experiences that I will gain there to our local football and in this way, our football will no longer be the same”, he said.

Among other duties, Matola will be responsible for implementing on-site operations; ensuring that FIFA commercial affiliates contractual rights are considered and delivered to highest quality standards and implementing and reviewing logistical and operational elements of commercial rights.

He will also be responsible for organising the markets office, both in the stadium and in FIFA hotel; producing accurate and detailed venue reports and debrief reports and showing and being the main contact for the FIFA General Coordinator for all marketing related matters and other FIFA venues staff in general.

Matola leaves the country on 14th May and he is expected to coordinate the kick off meeting in the city of Lodz, Poland, on 17th May 2019.

Matola has since acknowledged football clubs and stakeholders, work colleagues through the office of the general secretary and the executive committee for the continuous support and policy guidance in moving Malawi Football Forward.

Last year, FAM president Walter Nyamilandu was appointed in the top hierarchy of the FIFA Council responsible for Anglophone Southern African football development.