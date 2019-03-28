FAM partners with Malawi Blood Transfusion Service on Charity Shield blood donation

By Duncan Mlanjira

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) announces that it has a working agreement with Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS) to conduct blood donation activities whenever FAM organizes international and charity shield matches.

Acco4ding to a press statement, MBTS will be conducting blood donation clinics at the Kamuzu Upper Stadium in Blantyre where FAM will be giving out free tickets to watch the 2019 Ecobank Charity Shield in Lilongwe to people who will be donating from third time upwards.

The FAM Ecobank Charity Shield is held annually to mark the opening of the football season and the matches will be held on this weekend, March 30 to 31 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre under the theme ‘One Love-Stop the Killings’ in support of the fight against violence perpetrated on people with albinism.

Participating teams are Mighty Be Forward Wanders, Masters Security, Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets.

Blood donation will be conducted to help people in need of transfusions in various hospitals across the country. The clinics will be conducted daily from Friday March 29 to 31 from 9:00am to 1:00pm.

All processes for blood donation remain the same just as MBTS conducts the exercises in all places which are visited.

For more information, contact Allen Kaombe on 0888 206 934, says the statement.