Faith Community to Pray for Peaceful Tripartite Elections

By Sam Majamanda

Phalombe District Interfaith Aids Committee (DIAC) will conduct prayers in preparation for the May 21 Tripartite Elections on Wednesday next week.

Organising committee chairperson Sheikh Abdullah Sitolo said they want to pray against “evil spirits that influence undesirable elements during elections in many countries in the world.”

Sitolo said while the country has always managed to conduct peaceful elections, it was still necessary to pray for this year’s elections in particular.

“We have invited all political parties and their representatives; from incumbent Members of Parliament to councillors and even their district party leaders,” he said.

“We have also invited prospective voters and all religious groupings in the district so that we can pray together in union for this cause,” he said.

Sitolo said being a religious event the DIAC expects political party representatives and contenders in the May 21 race to put away their differences and open their hearts to God for his intervention in the elections.

An aspiring Member of Parliament contesting on an independent ticket Bob Chingwalu commended the religious grouping for organising the prayers, which he described, as a vital ingredient for a peaceful election. He therefore, called on fellow aspirants to take part in the prayers.

Phalombe has 87 aspiring parliamentary candidates while 31 candidates are vying for local government positions.-MANA