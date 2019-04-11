Exit Red Lions, Mafco, Nchalo United; enter Ntopwa United, Mlatho Mponela, Chitipa United in TNM Super League

By Duncan Mlanjira

Last season’s top flight TNM Super League saw the fall from grace, through relegation, three of the country’s oldest participants in Malawi’s top flight football in the name of Zomba-based Red Lions, Salima-based Mafco together with Chikwawa-based Nchalo United.

In their place enter; Ntopwa United from Blantyre, Mlatho Mponela of Dowa and Chitipa United as new entrants having gained promotion from their respective lower leagues in the South, Centre and Northern regions.

Will these three survive the heat that the likes of Red Lions, Mafco and Nchalo United failed to withstand despite their experience of the country’s top flight league? Is the question and spotlight the three entrants will attract from this Saturday when the season kicks off.

Mtopwa Uinited are on bye for the opening games but Mlatho Mponela open their campaign with a home fixture when they will host last season’s 5th-placed Civil Sporting at Kasungu Stadium while Chitipa United will host 3rd-placed Silver Strikers at Karonga Stadium, both games on Sunday, April 14.

The three new entrants are very mindful that the TNM Super League season has three fronts to fight for — ending the season in the top 3, being in the top eight and avoiding relegation.

The top three earns teams the gold, silver and bronze medals and incentive cash prizes; the top eight is direct qualification for another lucrative championship — the Airtel Top 8 while the top for qualify for the opening season’s FAM Charity Shield, which now has a sponsor in the name of Ecobank.

The Ecobank Charity Shield was won by the league’s champions 🏆, Nyasa Big Bullets, after beating their age-old rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers in the final match a fortnight ago, to become four-times champions 🏆.

This triumph, coupled with their big challenge to defend the league title, is what makes Bullets a team to tread carefully against and all eyes will be on their game on Saturday at Kasungu Stadium where they visit last season’s 9th-placed TN Stars.

This match will be used for usual pomp and ceremony that characterise all TNM Super League season launches and on Saturday, Kasungu is going to be on fire.

Meanwhile, last season’s runners-up Mighty Be Forward Wanderers date 8th-placed Mzuni FC at their home turf, the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre. Wanderers’ ego was damaged last season having failed to win the Carlsberg Cup after reaching its final, ending second with a distant 8-point gap from Bullets and being forced to eat a humble pie after losing in the final of the Ecobank Charity Shield.

Wanderers are, therefore, also a team to watch for as well as last season’s third-placed Silver Strikers, who are traveling up north to face rookie, Chitipa United at Karonga Stadium while Carlsberg Cup and last season’s 4th-placed Masters Security are up against Moyale Barracks at Dedza Stadium.

Teams that were wrongly predicted not to survive the heat at the start of the last season included Karonga United, TN Stars and Mzuni but all three proved doubting Thomases wrong by finishing 7th, 8th and 9th respectively.

Interestingly, all three start their campaign on a tough note against the top three; Karonga (7th) against Silver (3rd), Mzuni (8th) against Wanderers (2nd) and TN Stars (9th) against Bullets (champions 🏆).

The full fixtures together with their entrance charges are as follows (gates to open at 8am):

Saturday 13 April

TN Stars vs Nyasa Big Bullets: OpenStand K2,000; Covered Stand K8,000



Mighty Be Forward Wanderers vs Mzuni: Open Stands K1,000; MBC Stand K1,500; Covered stand K2,000, VIP stand K5,000



Karonga United vs Silver Strikers: Open stand K1,000; Covered K3,000



Masters Security FC vs Moyale at Dedza: Open stand K1,000; Covered K3,000



Kamuzu Barracks vs Tigers at Civo: Open stand K1,000; Covered K2,000, VIP K3,000

Sunday 14 April

Mlatho Mponela vs Civil Sporting at Kasungu Stadium: Open K1,000, Covered K3,000



Blue Eagles vs Moyale at Nankhaka: Open stand K1,000; Covered K3,000



Chitipa United vs Silver Strikers at Karonga Stadium: Open stand K1,000, Covered K3,000



Dwangwa United vs Mighty Tigers at Chitowe: Open stand K1,000, Covered K3,000

The following are last season’s standings:

P W D L GF GA GD Pts

1 Nyasa Big Bullets 30 21 8 1 55 13 42 71

2 Mighty Be Forward 30 18 9 3 48 18 30 63

3 Silver Strikers 30 15 12 3 40 18 22 57

4 Masters Security 30 11 9 10 30 32 -2 42

5 Civil Sporting 30 11 9 10 35 38 -3 42

6 Kamuzu Barracks 30 9 11 10 26 33 -7 38

7 Karonga United 30 9 10 11 34 36 -2 37

8 Mzuni 30 9 9 12 25 25 0 36

9 TN Stars 30 9 9 12 37 45 -8 36

10 Mighty Tigers 30 9 8 13 38 40 -2 35

11 Blue Eagles 30 9 8 13 31 33 -2 35

12 Dwangwa United 30 9 8 13 35 44 -9 35

13 Moyale Barracks 30 8 11 11 32 41 -9 35

14 Red Lions 30 7 12 11 28 37 -9 33

15 Mafco FC 30 6 11 13 28 38 -10 29

16 Nchalo United 30 4 8 18 18 49 -31 17