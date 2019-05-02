EU electoral observation team commends Dowa for peaceful campaign

By Collings Kalivute, MEC stringer Dowa

European Union (EU) elections observation team has urged police in Dowa and the district council to work hand in hand in order to monitor all political campaigns conducted in the district.

Speaking on Tuesday after visiting the District Elections Supervisory Team (DEST), EU elections long term observer Sophie Wauters said during their observation they have encountered a number of issues, such as political violence in most districts which is quite different from Dowa as it has not yet recorded any political violence since the campaign period was launched.

She also urged the police, the council and all electoral stakeholders to work in solidarity in order to maintain peaceful campaign in the district.

“We have observed so many issues in most districts but it is a different story here in Dowa as the campaigns are being conducted peacefully,” she said. “It is our plea that the police and district council should work hand in hand to maintain peaceful campaigns as we are counting down to May 21 tripartite elections.

Dowa District Commissioner Alex Mdooko said in collaboration with the police, they have put strict measures to make sure that there is no violence in political rallies conducted in the district.

He said the District Council involves the youths in so many projects and programmes and that they have also involved them in making sure that there are peaceful campaigns to restrict them from being used as agents of violence.

“We have not received any violence reports or activities contrary to the campaign ahead of 21st May tripartite elections. We, however, urge all aspiring candidates to continue conducting their campaigns peacefully.

“We really appreciate the efforts by the youths to maintain peaceful campaign,” said Mdooko.