EU Election Observer Mission deploys 28 long-term observers

By Duncan Mlanjira

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) for Malawi’s May 21 Tripartite Elections on Thursday deployed 28 long-term observers throughout the country.

Prior to their deployment, the long-term observers received an in-depth briefing in Blantyre on the electoral background, political environment and other topics.

The EU EOM will be led by Chief Observer Miroslav Poche, a Member of the European Parliament from Czech Republic, who will undertake his first visit to Malawi from April 22, 2019.

In a statement, the Mission’s Deputy Chief Observer, Mark Stevens, said the long-term observers will cover all 28 districts, looking at both urban and rural areas.

“They will observe the entire electoral process prior to, during and after the vote on 21 May. The observers will be meeting electoral officials, candidates and representatives from political parties, civil society and the media.

“The 32 short-term observers will join the mission shortly before the election day. In total, more than 80 observers — from EU Member States and Norway — will be following the voting and counting operations on 21 May.

“The EU EOM conducts a comprehensive analysis of the electoral process based on a well-established methodology, developed by the EU over more than two decades.

“It focuses on aspects such as the legal framework, the work of the election administration, the campaign activities of the candidates and political parties, the conduct of the media, the voting and counting, the tabulation of results and the resolution of election related disputes.

“The Mission is impartial and does not interfere in the electoral process”, Stevens explained.

The EU EOM will issue a preliminary statement shortly after the election day and will remain in-country until mid-June. A final report — with technical recommendations for future elections — will be published at a later stage.

The European Union was invited to deploy an election observation mission by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The EU EOM is independent from the EU institutions and EU member states. It is committed to remain neutral and to abide by the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation and the Code of Conduct for International Election Observers, as well as the laws and regulations of Malawi.

Early last month, an EU delegation, led by Ambassador Sandra Paesen praised MEC for the solid preparedness for the 2019 tripartite elections and also for the commitment of the Government ensuring financial availability for the process.

Paesen said this during the signing of the Administrative Arrangement between MEC, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the EU EOM in Lilongwe.

She had said: “EU has been providing support for previous elections and continuous support for institutional building to help a credible, transparent, participatory and inclusive electoral process.

“EU appeals to all parties involved and political leaders to commit to a non-violent campaign where hate speech should have no place. EU stresses the fact that the campaign should be an opportunity to pay special attention to the most vulnerable communities, in particular persons living with albinism. Not only, have they the right to live free from fear, but their rights should be especially promoted and protected.”

In her remarks, Chairperson of Electoral Services Committee, Commissioner Dr. Jean Mathanga applauded the EU, saying the observer missions assure the credibility of the electoral process and helps them with valuable recommendations for the electoral management body to improve in the next election.

She observed that during the last elections in 2014, there were several organisations and institutions that came to observe the elections and issued their reports and then went back and she applauded the EU for always following up and also offering support on implementation of the recommendations.

“The European Union has been a true partner to MEC and also a champion of the cycle approach to elections management. You will agree that elections are no longer an event. Electoral Management Bodies including the Malawi Electoral Commission have embraced the elections cycle approach to elections management.

“This implies that the elections funding, whether from government or Development Partners, should also be throughout the cycle. The Commission is glad that the European Union has been providing that continued support,” she had said.