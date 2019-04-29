Electorates demand new Misuku Magistrate Court and Police staff houses

By Jordan Simeon-Phiri, MEC Stringer

At a public political debate held at Misuku community ground on Thursday, three aspiring independent Parliamentarians for Chitipa East constituency were taken by surprise when one member of the audience, Nyozomo Gondwe asked what they would do to the dilapidated Misuku Magistrate Court for it to be operational if elected after the May 21 tripartite elections.

Nyozomo said the court, which was constructed in 1960’s, is an eyesore but no any elected leader has shown interest to renovate the building and the house meant to accommodate the third grade Magistrate, who at the moment operates from Chitipa boma as the house is also inhabitable.

“What will you do in terms of infrastructure to change the face of Misuku? We have structures such as the Magistrate Court, the Magistrate’s house and the Misuku Police unit, which does not even have staff houses 30 years after its establishment.

“I feel these structures are vital when it comes to justice delivery and security intensification in our area, hence our demand to know what plans you have for these government buildings,” Nyozomo said.

Answering this in turn, all the three independent shadow MPs seemed to be well conversant with the developmental procedures as they had a common answer — to work with community development committees to come up with structures that would benefit everyone.

Kafunja Msukwa said he would sit down with Kakomo and Kalenge area development committee (ADC) members to see how best they can use development funds for projects such portable water, school blocks, roads and health facilities including the structures in question.

“Indeed, we are not making strides when it comes to development. That is the reason why I have decided to join politics. I want to develop this area, I want to change the face of Misuku and turn around the socio-economic status of this area,” Msukwa said.

On his part, Anthony Kayange faulted former leaders for neglecting the area, saying people of Misuku are treated as if they are not Malawians despite paying heavy taxes.

Kayange said his priority area will be to lobby for the construction of the police unit’s staff houses, the magistrate’s court and the house for the third grade Magistrate so that justice delivery should be enhanced as this will make the magistrate to operate from the area.

While the three independent shadow MPs were participating in the debate, DPP’s aspirant candidate for the area — who shunned the debate without sending any apologies — was holding a political rally a few meters away from the venue and ironically took away Malipenga dances that was supposed to entertain people at the debate.

Chitipa District civic education officer, Amos Ngoma said it was worrisome that some candidates missed an opportunity of marketing their development agendas for the constituents.

“It is a missed opportunity on their part. You can see from the questions from voters to shadow candidates that these people always have issues but they lack a platform to voice out out their concerns. This was their opportunity to interact face to face ahead of the elections,” Ngoma said.

Chitipa NICE Public Trust and Justice and Peace of Karonga Diocese organized the road shows and debates in the district with emphasis on ATI bill on health governance with funding from EU, Germany Embassy and OSISA.