Eight-year-old Nigerian refugee crowned chess champion in New York

An eight-year-old boy who fled Nigeria with his family and is now living in a homeless shelter in New York City awaiting asylum application approval, has been crowned the state’s chess champion for his age group, Daily Mail online reports.

Tanitoluwa Adewumi won the state tournament for his group, from kindergarten through third grade, last weekend.

The boy and his family fled their home in Nigeria in 2017 in fear for their lives and have been living in a homeless shelter ever since while their application for asylum pends.

Tani, as he is known to family and friends, plays chess at the elementary school he attends and practices every night in the shelter. His father Kayode drives for Uber and is also a real estate broker.

The family moved to the US to escape Boko Haram, a terrorist group responsible for atrocious attacks against Africans because they are devout Christians and they feared they would be targeted.

Tani and his siblings became enrolled in local elementary schools not long after they arrived and he discovered the chess club. But they could not afford the fees required to become a member.

However, his mother Oluwatoyin emailed the club to say that while they could not afford to pay the fees attached, he was eager to participate. The club waived the fees to encourage him.

And the club extended their offer by providing a free, three-hour practice session in Harlem every Saturday for him to master his game and at night, he uses his father’s laptop to practise.

He told The New York Times that he now he wants to be the youngest grandmaster ‘ever’.

Meanwhile, the chess club’s manager, Russ Makofsy has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the boy’s family, saying it was astonishing how much Tani had improved in just a year.

“One year to get to this level, to climb a mountain and be the best of the best, without family resources — I’ve never seen it,’ he told The Times.