Edukans Commended For Complimenting Education Sector

By Tione Andsen, MANA



Malawi Government has commended Edukans for complimenting its efforts in providing quality education in the country.

Director of Teacher Education in the Ministry of Education Science and Technology, Misheck Munthali said this Wednesday in Lilongwe during the launch of Edukans Country Office in Malawi.

He said the organization has helped in improving access to quality education in the country where it has provided infrastructure and learning material.

Munthali pointed out that Edukans training programmes for teacher for both primary and secondary has improved the teaching methodologies from pupil centred to participatory format approach.

“We believe the interventions Edukans was making will make the difference and bring positive changes in the education sector as a whole. The Districts, they are working have shown some good indicators of improvement in education quality and results of pupils,” the Director observed.

He noted that the establishment of the Country Office was another milestone, the organization has affirmed to asst the government in its drive to enhance the education sector.

Munthali said the educator sector is facing with a number of challenges such as inadequate class room blocks, shortage of teaching and learning materials, qualified teachers and declined teacher’s welfare which needs the support of development partners, non-governmental organizations and individuals.

He thanked Edukans and European Union (EU) for their continued support they are rendering to the education sector in the country.

Presidential Advisor on Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Mavuto Bamusi said government believes in providing quality education from Early Childhood development Centre (ECD) to primary, secondary and texiary levels.

He said every Malawian has a right to education hence the commitment by government to make sure that the provision of education services is consolidated.

Bamusi added that the works Edukans was doing in the education sector supplements government development plans in the sector.

“Community Technical College initiative was established to provide alternative means to enable more youth acquired skills which can be beneficial to the country development agenda through self employment.

The colleges are helping those that failed to make to texiary institutions to continue with their education and am pleased to note that Edukans has adopted the same format,” he explained.

Bamusi said education sector required more investment initiative if the county is grow for the better and help to reduce unemployment rate among the youth.

Advisory Board Chairpersons for Edukans in Malawi, Lindirabe Mazinyane said Edukans striving to make education accessible to both girls and boys who are vulnerable in society by supporting them through various means.

She said Edukans is keen in supporting the provision of quality education in schools and teacher training.

The launch was spiced with traditional dance performed by National Dance Troupe in additional to a poem and role play which was done by students from Edukans impact districts.