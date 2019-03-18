DPP’s Field Marshal Ben Phiri Donates to Flood Victims

By Tiwonge Mvula

Shadow MP for Thyolo Central Constituency Ben Phiri on Saturday donated various relief items worth over K7 million to people affected by recent floods in the constituency.

Of recent Malawi was hit by heavy rains and floods that led to 56 deaths, 577 injuries while three people are still missing. A total of 184,589 people have been affected and 16,545 households displaced.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at Khonjeni and Chilammwera cluster centres, Phiri said him and his wife thought of lending a hand as the victims awaits government to help them formerly.

“It is always our tradition as Malawians to console each other when disasters happen in our local set up.

“We thought of giving them support though it may not be enough. But at least it will help them in one way or the other,” said Phiri who is also Director of Elections in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He said almost 1400 people have been affected by floods in the constituency. The donated items included blankets, buckets, sugar, maize flour, soap, cooking oil and plastic sheets.

Group Village Head (GVH) Nkolokosa of Nkolokosa 1, 2 and 3 in Mchilamwera whose village saw about 106 people become destitute said the help was timely.

He said Phiri was the first to respond with assistance since the floods hit the area.

GVH Makombe of Khonjeni, in the area of Traditional Authority Kapiti also expressed his gratitude towards Phiri and his wife for the relief items.

“My house collapsed and was washed away by the rains. We had nothing to eat,” said one of the victims Alesi Liston, 20, with a child on her back.-MANA