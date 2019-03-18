DPP to build 300 schools within a year

Towera Chisi, MEC Stringer

Democratic Progressive Party’s Eastern Region Vice-president Bright Msaka said Balaka will be a beneficially of secondary schools from the project in which the government plans to construct 300 within a year once the DPP is reinstated into power after May 21 tripartite elections.

Msaka made the pledge at a political rally on Saturday at Manica in Balaka, saying Balaka will be a beneficially of 7 schools and the project has already been launched within the district.

He said education plays a very critical role in eradicating poverty but further added that the educated citizens are capable of looking after their families.

“The next generation must not be like us, it must be a generation full of educated people capable of taking the responsibility of developing this country and making this country compete with the world out there,” he said.

During the rally, Msaka introduced the aspiring MPs representing DPP for the district, who made their own pledges on how they plan to contribute towards development projects within their constituency.