DPP Set to Launch ‘Mother of All Manifestos’

The Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is set to unveil ‘Mother of all Manifestos’ at Kamuzu Institute for youth in the capital city Lilongwe on Sunday, 7th April in readiness for the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

DPP’s spokesperson Nicholas Dausi, also Minister responsible for Homeland Security confirmed the development in an interview with a local media. He said the function will start at 11 O’clock in the morning.

According to the statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet, the historic event will be graced by state President Peter Mutharika, who is also presidential candidate for DPP in the forth coming polls.

Opposition Umodzi Party (UP) led by Professor John Chisi was the first to launch Manifesto followed by Malawi Congress Party(MCP).