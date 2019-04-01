DPP Cadets Reach Out to Flood Victims

1st Apr 2019
| No Comments

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth wing in the southern region donating relief items to the survivors of floods in Nsanje on Saturday.

DPP Regional Governor for the south, Charles Mchacha hand shakes with Senior group Ndenguma in Nsanje-(c)Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Deputy Minister of Homeland Security and DPP Regional Governor for the South, Hon. Charles Mchacha graced the activity. Floods survivors from Nsanje Lalanje Constituency and Nsanje South West Constituency benefited.

DPP RG, Mchacha, DPP shadow MP and a chief present relief items to a survivor of flood woman in Nsanje-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Mchacha added that the relief items are not only meant for the DPP supporters but also non DPP members because DPP is a ruling party and it rules all the people in Malawi.

DPP youth top officials respect a tune of song in Nsanje-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

National
, , ,