DPP Cadets Reach Out to Flood Victims

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth wing in the southern region donating relief items to the survivors of floods in Nsanje on Saturday.

Deputy Minister of Homeland Security and DPP Regional Governor for the South, Hon. Charles Mchacha graced the activity. Floods survivors from Nsanje Lalanje Constituency and Nsanje South West Constituency benefited.

Mchacha added that the relief items are not only meant for the DPP supporters but also non DPP members because DPP is a ruling party and it rules all the people in Malawi.