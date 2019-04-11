DPP boycott debate brings confusion in Chikwawa

Elijah Phompho, MEC Stringer

The decision by the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to boycott the presidential and running mates debates last month has put its parliamentary aspirants and ward councillors in Chikwawa on a dilemma on whether to participate in the debates at the district level or not.

The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust in Chikwawa has this week started conducting debates in all constituency in the district where it transpired that no DPP candidate showed up for the debates in the two constituencies in which the debates have been conducted so far.

In Chikwawa Nkombedzi constituency, all the seven candidates who are competing from the opposition MCP, UTM, UDF and other independent candidates showed up for the debate, except for DPP candidate for the area, Ben Khuleya.

However Ben Khuleya denied being restrained by his party to shun the debate, saying he thought it wise to withdraw from the debate to avoid confrontations that may arise among their supporters.

In Chikwawa Central Constituency on Wednesday, only candidates from the opposition MCP, UTM and UDF showed up for the the debate. DPP candidate for the area Samuel Office shunned the debate.

However another DPP aspirant for the area, Salim Bargus attended the debate as an independent candidate after failing to contest in the DPP primaries.

Representing DPP in Chikwawa Central, Samuel Office denied receiving directive from the party to shun the debate, saying he did so due to his busy schedule.

Efforts to get the party’s stand on whether its candidates are allowed to partake in the debate when it’s presidential candidate, who is also the current president Peter Mutharika and his running mate Honourable Chimulilenji did not participated in the debate proved futile as the DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said he could not speak when called for an interview as he was busy.

On his part NICE Trust Chikwawa District’s civic education officer, Josephy Chamambala said he was surprised that no DPP candidate showed up for the debate in the two constituencies the Trust has conducted, saying DPP candidates were duly invited to attend.

Chamambala added that it is the candidates themselves who are missing the opportunity to convince the electorates on what they intend to do once they are elected by not showing up in the debates.

He continued by saying he hoped that other DPP candidates in other remaining constituencies might attend the debates as he has received confirmation from DPP candidate for Chikwawa North Constituency that he will participate in the debate scheduled for this coming Friday.

Apart from participating in the debates ahead of next month’s elections, NICE is also using the public debates as a platform on which aspiring MPS and ward councillors are entering in some sort of agreement to fulfil the electoral promises once elected by signing a social contract agreement.

DPP Secretary General Grezieder Geoffrey issued a circular saying the party has resolved that its president and runningmate shall not partake in the debate, saying the party has no trust in the organisers.

The circular, however, did not specify that its parliamentary aspirants or ward councillors are also not allowed to partake in the debates at the district level.