DPP aspiring MP donates school block materials worth K1.7 million in Chitipa

By Madalitso Phiri, MEC Stringer

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Chitipa Central Constituency, Clement Fukumele Mukumbwa, has strengthened his will to secure another five-year tenure come 21st May general elections as he has relieved a school block with roofing materials at Ishalikira Primary School.

In an interview after the campaign rally the aspirant held in the district in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwaulambia, he said improving educational standard in the district is among his priorities in his manifesto.

“Improving educational standard in my constituency ranks highly in my manifesto with an aim of arresting challenges that learners are facing,” he said. “One of them is the inadequate school blocks which makes leaners to miss classes during rainy season.

“That’s why today I thought it wise to relieve the communities surrounding Ishalikira Primary School, who through community development initiative started the construction of a school block in September, 2018 but they were financially challenged to finish it.” Fukumele said.

He then urged the electorates to vote for him and the DPP’s presidential candidate, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika come 21st May, 2019 tripartite elections if they want educational standard to high in the district.

In his remarks, vice chairman for the school management committee, Elwin Kayenge said the materials came at the most needed time, saying children suspend classes during rainy season as well as in summer due to intense sun heat.

“This will help us a lot, we could have not managed to buy these materials on our own. The education standard at our school will now improve as learners will comfortably learn in conducive environment,” Kayenge said.

Among the materials donated were 162 12foot iron sheets, 224 timbers, 50 kilogram of 5 inch nails and roofing wire.

The school accommodates 1,040 learners but due to inadequate school blocks the learners accessed their education under tree shadows.