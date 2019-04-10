DC appeals to politicians to register their rallies

By Deborah Manda, MEC Stringer

Nkhata Bay District Commissioner Rodney Simwaka has appealed to all politicians in the district to notify the Council 48 hours before their scheduled campaign rally so that all programmed should be held in an orderly manner.

Simwaka said that it has come to his attention that since campaign period was launched, no aspiring candidate has notified his office yet several rallies have been taking place in the past few weeks.

He said this means politicians are just freely roaming around their constituencies and he has appealed to them to follow the required procedure.

“It is standard procedure that the Council should be notified in writing and also the police should be given a copy so that they should be aware of such gathering to avoid conflict,” he said.

“We know that politicians are on the ground campaigning. They have been allowed to do so by law but they are by-passing our office.

“They are doing this deliberately yet this is not a new development. It’s in the Code of Conduct they signed [with MEC]. We always emphasise on this to avoid any mishaps like violence. If we are to have free, fair and credible elections it should start on the ground,” said the DC.